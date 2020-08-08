Hubert, NC - CW4 (Retired) Charles Richard Sheldon Sr., also known as Chuck, age 78, died peacefully Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
The son of the late Albert Fredrick Sheldon and Ruth Irene Doolittle Sheldon Hendrickson, Charles was born October 28, 1941, in Bainbridge, NY. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert Hendrickson.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Melanie Hartsfield Sheldon; daughters, Denise S. Koontz and husband Charles Robert of Stokesdale, NC, and Jessica S. Spears and husband James Gregory of Green Mountain, NC; son, Charles Richard Sheldon Jr. and wife Eleonora Kim of Arlington, VA; grandchildren, John Richard White III and wife Lora, Alexander Sheldon White, Jeremy Mitchell Sheldon, Dowless Gregory Spears, Andress Miles Spears, Hatch Henry Spears, Charles Walters Spears, and Copeland Graham Spears; step grandchildren, Hannah Koontz, Dayton Koontz, Brittany Spears, Larson Spears, and Sutton Spears; brothers, Fredrick Sheldon of Cottonwood, CA, Paul Sheldon and wife Violet of Earlville, NY, Albert Hendrickson and wife Pamela of Seoul, South Korea, and David Sheldon and wife Sharon of Afton, NY; and sister, Fern Henderson and husband Ralph of Scottsboro, AL.
After graduating from Afton High School in 1959, he attended Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, Illinois, and Baptist Bible Seminary, Johnson City, New York.
Charles served his country faithfully, first in the United States Marine Corps (1961-1965) and then in the U.S. Army until his retirement in 1988, at the rank of CW4. He began his Marine Corps service at Parris Island, SC, and continued at Engineer School, Courthouse Bay, Camp Lejeune. After Engineer School, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Charles was always actively involved in his local church, and he became a licensed Baptist preacher at the Central Baptist Church in Okinawa.
His Army career started with basic Warrant Officer and flight training at Ft. Wolters, TX, and Ft. Rucker, AL in 1966. In 1967 and 1968, Charles served in Vietnam, where he flew Huey gunships over 925 combat hours and earned 37 Air Medals during assignments in places such as Dakto and Pleiku in the Republic of Vietnam. Charles served with several storied Army units over his career, including flying with the Buccaneers of the 170th Assault Helicopter Company in Vietnam and with the Ghostriders of the 189th Assault Helicopter Company, under the 101st Airborne Division. Charles completed his BA in Social Science from Pembroke State University in 1972 and his MA in Education Counseling from East Carolina University in 1975.
After his retirement from military service, Charles began a second career as an educator. He served his community as a high school teacher of civics and history, guidance counselor, and track coach at Camp Lejeune High School, and at Jacksonville High and Swansboro High in Onslow County Schools. He enjoyed his work and made a positive impact in the lives of many students and others.
Charles had a lifetime devotion to God and the church where he served as teacher, Trustee, and Deacon. He had a passion for mission work that involved repairing other churches, working with the Baptist Men in states that suffered devastation from hurricanes, or anywhere there was mission work to be done. He traveled multiple times with church teams to the Baptist Village in Petah Tikva, Israel to repair their International Sports Properties, so that children could compete in soccer and baseball. For many years he volunteered at the White Oak Ecumenical Outreach, Hem of His Garment ministries in Swansboro.
And finally, Charles was dedicated to his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He relished his time with his children and grandchildren, always willing to pause a moment to teach a lesson and provide guidance with grace and wisdom. His love for his siblings, nieces and nephews, in-laws, and extended family was an example of his faith and loyalty.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church Swansboro with Dr. Larry Harper officiating. Burial will be private at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. at the church and anytime at the Sheldon home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Building Fund or the Angel Tree Ministry of First Baptist Church, 614 Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
