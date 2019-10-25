Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Stuart Lanier. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

On October 24, 2019, Charles Stuart Lanier, the touchstone of his family, left us to enter his

heavenly home.

He was born on May 5, 1947; to Sybil and District and Superior Court Judge Russell Lanier Sr. Charlie grew up in Beulaville, North Carolina and was a member of the Beulaville Presbyterian Church. He attended Beulaville Elementary School and graduated from East Duplin High School in 1965.

While attending East Duplin, Charlie was a four letterman athlete, excelling and lettering in all

sports. He was a key player on the only boys basketball team from East Duplin to advance to

the North Carolina High School State Finals. He was recognized for his outstanding ability by

being named to the All State Basketball Team. He also played in the East-West Basketball

game the same year. Charlie was inducted into the East Duplin High School Athletic Hall of

Fame in 2014.

After high school, Charlie attended East Carolina University where he continued his basketball

career. Charlie graduated in 1969, and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After

graduation from East Carolina, following the family tradition of law, he entered the Wake Forest School of Law. While at Wake Forest, he earned the very high distinctive honor of being the Editor of the Law Review.

After graduation from Wake Forest, Charlie began practicing law in Greenville, South Carolina

at the firm of Thompson, Deacon, & Ogletree. He always enjoyed boasting that he received the

highest salary of any of his law classmates that year! While in Greenville, he enjoyed playing

golf and won the Poinsett Club Championship and several other golf championships as a

member of the Greenville Country Club.

In 1977, Charlie returned to eastern North Carolina and worked with Tommy Gresham. He later

opened his own practice in Jacksonville, North Carolina. In 1980, he expanded the firm to

include his first partner, Keith Fountain. It has now grown to include nine attorneys and is

known as Lanier, Fountain, Ceruzzi, and Sabbah, Attorneys at Law.

While in Jacksonville, Charlie continued his love of service and athletics and was recognized for his many achievements and contributions. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce

and served as President of the Club in 1980, as well as being a member of the Jacksonville

Country Club. He also received awards from the New Hanover Pro Bono Society. Some of his

fondest fishing memories were winning the Big Rock Marlin Tournament in 1986 with a 608

pound fish and the US Open King Mackerel Tournament in 1983 with a catch of 43 pounds! He

loved East Carolina University and was an avid member of the Pirates Club for many years.

Charlie enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest and was a wonderful presence in any setting. He

had a unique ability to relate to people from all walks of life and he used his charisma and

abilities to benefit each individual. His distinctive laugh and sense of humor always warmed the

hearts of family and friends. There will not be a Charlie laugh again. Everyone will always

remember his funny stories and be comforted in knowing his life was one well lived, especially

as a country lawyer, as he always called himself.

Charlie leaves behind a loving wife and four sons. Carol Page Lanier and Charlie were married

for 38 years. Charles "Chip" Stuart Lanier Jr. and wife Dianna, live in Raleigh with their

children, Robert and Jackson and Sam Teague. Todd Randolph Lanier and wife, Deanna live

in Kirkland, Washington. They have two sons, Patton and Grant. Stuart Page Lanier resides in

Swansboro. James Andrew Lanier and wife Caroline live in Jacksonville with their son, Porter.

Charlie was preceded in death by his brother, Russell J Lanier Jr., District and Superior Court

Judge.

The Lanier family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 27 at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A celebration of life service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, with the Reverend Steve Smith officiating. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville, North Carolina.

Condolences may be left at

