JACKSONVILLE - Charles Tackett, 87, was born on May 1, 1932 and died on September 2, 2019 in Onslow Co. A funeral service is planned 1:00PM Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Rev. Randall Pearce and Rev. Pete Lowery officiating. Graveside service will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Charles is survived by his wife Evelyn of the home; one son, Michael Tackett of Jacksonville; two aunts, Linda White and Donna Tackett both of Ohio.
Charles and Evelyn enjoyed a long life together for sixty-five years. Charles served his country as a United States Marine for thirty-seven years achieving the rank of Lt. Col.
Charles was preceded in death by one son; Charles Ray Tackett Jr.
A visitation is planned 6:00-8:00PM Tuesday, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019