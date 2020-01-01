NEW BERN -- Charlie Edward Simmons, Sr., 85, of New Bern, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in the Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, 701 West St., New Bern.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020