Charlie Simmons Sr.

Service Information
Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home
701 West Street
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-5141
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home
701 West Street
New Bern, NC 28560
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home
701 West Street
New Bern, NC 28560
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

NEW BERN -- Charlie Edward Simmons, Sr., 85, of New Bern, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in the Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, 701 West St., New Bern.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.