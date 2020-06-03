Charlie Stevens
Charlie Alexander Stevens, 95, of Jacksonville, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Charlie was born on September 23, 1924, in Raleigh. He was a veteran of the US Army having served in the 3rd Armored Division during WWII. He worked as the vehicle maintenance supervisor for Jones Onslow EMC. He was an avid drag racer and was good at working on and repairing cars.
Surviving are a daughter, Joy Layton (Steve) of Jacksonvlle; a son, Tommy Stevens (Betty) of Jacksonville; two sisters, Lessie Trulove, Sarah Fields, both of Raleigh; four grandchildren, Samantha Stevens (Donnie Smith), Alex Stevens, Michael Layton, Taylor Layton; and two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Madison Smith. He was predeceased by his wife, Mamie Taylor Stevens; a brother, Ernest Stevens Jr.; two sisters, Alice Boney, Martha Goodwin; a daughter, Elaine Stevens; and special friend, Gladys Young.
A private graveside will be held at Six Forks Baptist Church Cemetery in Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association; PO Box 15829; Arlington, VA 22215.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
