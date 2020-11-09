Charlotte Kirby Huffman, 89, of Richlands, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020, peacefully, with her family at her side.

She was born on August 20, 1931, to A.B. and Haru Pittman Humphrey in Onslow County. Charlotte taught elementary students for many years in Onslow County. She was an active member of Richlands United Methodist Church and loved her church. Charlotte was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby G. Huffman; and beloved grandson, Joshua Benjamin Kirby.

She is survived by her children, Clayton Kirby (Anne), Clifton Kirby, and Chandra Enslen (Ron); brother, Willie Humphrey (Debbie); grandchildren, Brandon Kirby, Christina Kirby, Emily Enslen, Elliott Enslen, and Daryl and Bobbie; and nephews, Will, Ben, and Jeremy Humphrey.

The family would like to thank all of her many wonderful caregivers, family, and friends who showed her so much love in her final days.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Richlands United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the church. She will be laid to rest in Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville.

Memorial contributions in Charlotte's name may be made to Richlands United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands.



