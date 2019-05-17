Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chelsea Jordon Howard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chelsea entered the world on July 31, 1990, as a tenacious little baby girl, preceding her due date by five weeks, to Charles L. Huff Jr and Jessica Kennedy. As a child of a Marine Corps family she traveled throughout the United States during her first 18 years, before settling in Jacksonville, NC in 2008.Chelsea met her husband, Edmond (Ed) Alex Howard in 2012, marrying on May 18, 2013. Chelsea and Ed lived in Fayetteville, NC building a life as a young couple.

Chelsea loved animals, rescuing and caring for countless kittens. She loved dogs, too; however, her favorite was horses. From the age of five years old, she asked for a horse every year. Finally, Christmas of 2003, Sampson, her horse until his passing in 2011, arrived in her life. Chelsea's other passions and talents were Art and Writing. She received an Associates of Arts from Fayetteville Technical Community College. Chelsea specialized in writing about many social topics, providing the reader with resources and answers. She was a multi talented artist whose works included sketching, painting and sculpting. The most enlightening part of Chelsea was her kind heart and infectious laughter. When she laughed, the room laughed.

On May 11, 2019, Chelsea Jordon Howard passed from the human earth. She has left an unfillable void within her family, her husband, Edmond Alex Howard; parents, Charles L. Huff Jr and Jessica Kennedy; brother, Kristofer Ryan Huff; brother-in-law, Joseph Howard; grandparents, Margie C. Cook, Maxwell Kennedy and Cheryl Kennedy; aunts, Nina Kennedy, Lisa Hood (Billy) and Toni Kries, as well as many family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Services are entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake, NC.

