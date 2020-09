Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT – Cheryl Denise King, 58, of Hubert died Sept. 15, 2020, at her home.

Memorial will be held at a later date.

Survivors include husband, Jeffrey King; daughter, Brandie Leigh Harwood, both of the home; sister, Bebecca Gilmore of Hubert; and brother, David Brian Brown of Swansboro.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



