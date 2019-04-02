Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Moore. View Sign

Cheryl Christina Moore departed this life Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina.

Cheryl was born on November 10, 1943; to the late Henry and Mazella Moore in Maysville, North Carolina. She was a long-time member of New Hope Church of Christ in Maysville, NC where she served as the mother of the church and community.

She leaves to cherish her memories are her children, Tracy (Kenneth) Skinner of Lithonia, GA, Kenneth (Debra) Moore of Kinston, NC, Kenyetta of Maysville, NC, Keith (Monique) Rhodes of Highland Falls, NY, Everett Rhodes of Maysville, NC and special acquaintance Shontia Bryant of Maysville, NC; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

"Out of darkness of night into the glorious day, the angel of death quietly entered and tenderly took her away."

Ms. Moore will repose 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at New Hope COGIC, 407 Main Street, Maysville, NC. Elder Robert Blackwell will officiate. Home Going Celebration at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment at White Oak Cemetery, Maysville, NC.

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 845-569-1233.



Cheryl Christina Moore departed this life Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina.Cheryl was born on November 10, 1943; to the late Henry and Mazella Moore in Maysville, North Carolina. She was a long-time member of New Hope Church of Christ in Maysville, NC where she served as the mother of the church and community.She leaves to cherish her memories are her children, Tracy (Kenneth) Skinner of Lithonia, GA, Kenneth (Debra) Moore of Kinston, NC, Kenyetta of Maysville, NC, Keith (Monique) Rhodes of Highland Falls, NY, Everett Rhodes of Maysville, NC and special acquaintance Shontia Bryant of Maysville, NC; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends."Out of darkness of night into the glorious day, the angel of death quietly entered and tenderly took her away."Ms. Moore will repose 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at New Hope COGIC, 407 Main Street, Maysville, NC. Elder Robert Blackwell will officiate. Home Going Celebration at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment at White Oak Cemetery, Maysville, NC.Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 845-569-1233. Funeral Home Rhodes Funeral Home

259 Walsh Avenue

New Windsor , NY 12553

(845) 569-1233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close