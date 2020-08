Or Copy this URL to Share

Cheryl Lee Jenkins Whittaker, 72, of Jacksonville died Aug. 13, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.

Services will be private.

Survivors include husband, Bruce Lee Whittaker of the home; daughters, Tamara Frati of Jacksonville, Corina Montgomery of Willow Springs, Tiffany Rhodes of Richlands; and son, Christopher Whittaker of Jacksonville.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.





