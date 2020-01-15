Chevon Monique Williams, 38, of Jacksonville died Jan. 12, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday at Little Zion AME Zion Church, Sneads Ferry with interment following at James Cemetery.
Survivors include parents, Jerome and Sheridan Williams of Holly Ridge; and siblings, Alisia Mellon of Jacksonville, Alex Williams, Dominique Thomas, both of Holly Ridge.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020