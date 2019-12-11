JACKSONVILLE – Chieko Ura Sauls, 86, departed this world for her paradise on December 9, 2019.
She was born June 30, 1933, in Lima, Peru; to Isataro and Masano Ura of Japan. While studying art and cooking at a restaurant that made "the best cheeseburgers in Japan," she met Herschel, the love of her life. They married December 19, 1955, at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. Their love for one another transcended language, culture, and time. Chieko will be remembered for her beautiful artwork, her delicious food, her strong spirit, her tender and generous heart.
She is survived by grandchildren, Amelia, Justine and husband Wayne, Natalia and partner Mark; great-grandchildren, Sam, Alice, and Eden. She is preceded in death by her Herschel and beloved children, baby Herschel Jr. and Patty.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019