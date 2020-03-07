OTWAY -- Chris Alan Willis, 70, of Otway, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Carteret Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment will follow at the Lawrence Family Cemetery on Gillikin Road.
Survivors include: his wife of 37 years, Cindy; daughters Kari Willis of Beaufort and Kacyn Willis of Morehead City; and sister Charlene Willis of Morehead City.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort, N.C.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020