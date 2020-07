Or Copy this URL to Share

BEAUFORT -- Christabel Collins, 86, formerly of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Open Arms Retirement Center in Raeford.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, N.C.



