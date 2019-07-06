HAMPSTEAD -- Christabelle McKoy Batts, 87, of Hampstead died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center, Wilmington.
The funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, June, 11, at Abundant Life International Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Adner Batts.
Survivors include: two daughters, Sheilah Batts White and Sonya S. Batts; three sons, Marcus L. Batts, Medgar K. Batts and Rev. Malcom Batts; one brother, Sterling Beatty; and six grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 6 to July 7, 2019