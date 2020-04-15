Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina Blake. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary



Tina's story began in Famagusta, Cyprus with the birth of her father, Guss Crist, who immigrated to America through Ellis Island in 1916. Crist established himself as a hot dog vendor at Coney Island subsequently moving to Carolina Beach in Wilmington, NC where he met Martha Brown marrying her in the Greek Orthodox Church in 1945. The couple settled in Jacksonville, NC where Crist established several businesses downtown on Court Street. Tina was born a first generation American in November 1944. She instilled in her family a deep love for her Cypriot roots.

Among Tina's most cherished possessions were yearbooks she collected throughout her education beginning at Blue Creek Elementary School until her graduation from Jacksonville High School in 1963. She loved to reminiscence about her classmates. Tina enjoyed school and continued her education at Miller-Motte Business College in Wilmington leaving just shy of graduation to marry Willie Blake Jr. and establish a family of her own.

Tina is preceded in death by her parents, Guss and Martha Crist; sister, Andrea; brothers, Dino and Dennis Crist; and beloved only daughter, Amy Blake Demers.

Left to cherish Tina's memory are the love of her life, husband Willie Blake Jr.; sons, Tony (Polly) of Jacksonville, Tim (Jessica) of Jacksonville, and adored bonus son, Blake Demers who became her light in the dark after the loss of Amy; grandchildren, Allison, Alex, Andrea, Heather, Hayley, Emma, and Timmy; great-granddaughter, Amiyah; devoted sisters, Mary Grace White (Rick) of Raleigh, Beth Crist of Jacksonville; and brother, Guss Crist (Cheryl) of Richlands; sister-in-law and caregiver Bonnie Crist; Tina's long time church family at First Freewill Baptist Church in Jacksonville; and friends who loved her deeply including Felicia Walton, Charles and Diane Griffin and Larry and Diane Campbell, all of Jacksonville.

Tina delighted in children and devoted her life to showing her love for this family through her passion for cooking. Blake's classmates were the beneficiaries of a full-blown Thanksgiving feast every year from kindergarten through graduation. Known as Yia Yia to many young people, Tina welcomed anyone who walked through her door. She had a talent for making everyone she met feel special, appreciated and loved; her specialties were cheese biscuits and chicken and pastry. Tina will be widely remembered for her kindness, compassion and willingness to help in any circumstance.

The family would like to thank Community Home Care & Hospice, Heather White, Tiffany Wissinger, CNA Sharon, and the employees of the office of Dr. Streeter who made her final days comfortable.

A brief graveside service will be held at the Blake Family Cemetery 486 Nine Mile Road, Maple Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday April 18th.

Donations can be made in Tina's name to , the Jacksonville Christian Academy Scholarship Fund, or by doing good works for others because kindness matters and Tina lived that example.

Romans 8:28 "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose."

