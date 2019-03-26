Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Becker. View Sign

Jacksonville -Christine RaNae Becker died on March 21, 2019, at the age of 62 from natural causes after a long battle with dementia.

Christine was born in Fairfield, CA on September 19, 1956; to Donald and LaRae Devendorf.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Christine is survived by her father and step-mother, Donald and Debbie Devendorf; two brothers and a sister, David and Dale Devendorf and Cheyerl Reed; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Donald Bradbury; five grandchildren, Christine Vitale, Kyley, Dutch, Markus and Quorra Bradbury; and her great-grandson, Liam Woody.

She was preceded in death by her mother, LaRae Devendorf; three siblings, DeWayne, Yvonne, and LaVonna Devendorf; and her son, Matthew Becker.

She grew up in a military home while her father served in the United States Air Force. She eventually married a Navy serviceman and continued her military life traveling to various places including a three year residence in England. She eventually moved to NC and worked as a school bus driver for Onslow County. After the death of her son, Christine and her daughter moved to VA where she worked for Walmart in the men's clothing department. She eventually returned to NC and continued her employment at Walmart while living on a beautiful farm. As her disease progressed, she eventually needed assistance and was moved to a dementia care facility, where she ultimately passed. Christine was a beautiful, strong-willed woman, full of love and life who exuded joy to everyone she met. Her smile and laugh would light up a room and lift people's spirits. She loved music and the outdoors, most especially the beach. Her favorite pastimes were drinking coffee, watching movies, listening to music, visiting with family and looking for sea shells or sharks' teeth on the beach. Christine deeply loved animals and seized every opportunity to rescue those in need. She created incredible works of art and wrote poetry. One of her poems entitled "Our Country America," written on November 21, 1987, received special recognition when published. Above all else, she fiercely loved her children and grandchildren and would do anything in the world for them. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Christine's honor to Onslow County Animal Services at 244 Georgetown Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



