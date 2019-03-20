RICHLANDS - Christine Edwards Brinson, 86, of Richlands died March 20, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at West Richlands Holiness Church with burial following at 2 p.m. Sunday at Brinson family cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Randolph Danny Brinson, Richard Lamont Brinson, Herman Morris Brinson; daughter, Kay Straughn; brother, David Edwards, all of Richlands.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands.
Johnson Funeral Home
210 Hargett St
Richlands, NC 28574
(910) 324-4415
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019