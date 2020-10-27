1/
Christine Clark
Christine Herring Clark, 67, of Jacksonville, died Oct. 1, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown Memorial Park.
Survivors include children, Omega Moorer of Pensacola, Florida, Bobby Ray Clark, Jacquelyn Washington, Monseille Clark, all of Jacksonville; siblings, Hazel Lipkins, Bertha Marie Irvine, both of California, George Ray Herring of South Carolina, Vella Grace Richardson of New York, Annie Faye Moulden of Tennessee, Willa Dean Scott of Dallas, Texas, James Edward Herring of Rhode Island, Ruby Mae Phillips of Kentucky, Marshall Jean Herring of Jacksonville.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon before the service at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



