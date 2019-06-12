Christopher Jones (1967 - 2019)
Service Information
Sayland Funeral Home Inc
703 Mattocks Ave
Maysville, NC
28555
(910)-743-4161
Obituary
Send Flowers

PELETIER - Christopher John Jones, 52, died at his home June 8.

Services are private.

Survivors include his daughter, Hope Fowler of Peletier; sons, Patrick Fulkerson of Raleigh and Chris Jones of Lansing, Michigan; his mother, Carol Joy Jones of Peletier; brothers, Jim Jones of Stella and John Jones of Little Rock, Arkansas and his sisters Kathy Simmon of East Lansing, Michigan and Michelle Jones of Peletier.

Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.