PELETIER - Christopher John Jones, 52, died at his home June 8.
Services are private.
Survivors include his daughter, Hope Fowler of Peletier; sons, Patrick Fulkerson of Raleigh and Chris Jones of Lansing, Michigan; his mother, Carol Joy Jones of Peletier; brothers, Jim Jones of Stella and John Jones of Little Rock, Arkansas and his sisters Kathy Simmon of East Lansing, Michigan and Michelle Jones of Peletier.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019