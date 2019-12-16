Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Norris. View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 2112 Arendell Street Morehead City , NC 28557 (252)-726-8066 Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher "Buddy" Norris, 75, of Newport, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at Carteret Health Care.

His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Open Door Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Bill Klear.

Buddy was born and raised in Carteret County where he graduated from the Newport Consolidated School. He later obtained his Associate Degree in Agriculture from the Atlantic Christian College. His skill afforded him the opportunity to travel to multiple countries to teach families in poverty to grow vegetables and to teach them to provide for themselves. He was an avid gardener and fisherman and he loved the game of basketball. Among his many talents, he had the ability to bring a smile to everyone's face and the joy of laughter was a part of his daily life. He will be remembered as a loving and selfless man who had a true servant's heart.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Norris of the home; daughters, Debbie Sturgill and Michael of Valdosta, GA and Valerie Shirley and husband Marty of Newport; son, Ray Murdoch and wife Kimberly of Newport; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Christopher Norris and Eunice Estelle Rhue Norris; sister, Christobel Cannon; and beloved cat, Bandit.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Open Door Baptist Church at 227 NC-24, Morehead City, NC 28557.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.



Christopher "Buddy" Norris, 75, of Newport, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at Carteret Health Care.His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Open Door Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Bill Klear.Buddy was born and raised in Carteret County where he graduated from the Newport Consolidated School. He later obtained his Associate Degree in Agriculture from the Atlantic Christian College. His skill afforded him the opportunity to travel to multiple countries to teach families in poverty to grow vegetables and to teach them to provide for themselves. He was an avid gardener and fisherman and he loved the game of basketball. Among his many talents, he had the ability to bring a smile to everyone's face and the joy of laughter was a part of his daily life. He will be remembered as a loving and selfless man who had a true servant's heart.He is survived by his wife, Judy Norris of the home; daughters, Debbie Sturgill and Michael of Valdosta, GA and Valerie Shirley and husband Marty of Newport; son, Ray Murdoch and wife Kimberly of Newport; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Christopher Norris and Eunice Estelle Rhue Norris; sister, Christobel Cannon; and beloved cat, Bandit.The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Open Door Baptist Church at 227 NC-24, Morehead City, NC 28557.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at Mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close