Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Christopher's life story with friends and family

Share Christopher's life story with friends and family

Christopher Matthew "Matt" Wood, 40, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by brothers, Chuck (Allison) Wood and Joshua (Tiffany) Wood.

A small family service will be conducted Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Matt's home.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wood family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store