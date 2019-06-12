Christy L. Godette, 31, of Midway Park, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 5 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Saunders Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
A celebration of her life will be at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include her children, Elijah Godette, Dan'ia Godette and Anniyah Godette all of Midway Park; mother, Catherina Dorsey of Midway Park; and brothers, Michael S. Mendes of Midway Park and Derrick Mendes of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019