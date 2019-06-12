Christy Godette (1988 - 2019)
Service Information
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-938-2151
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
View Map
Obituary
Christy L. Godette, 31, of Midway Park, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 5 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Saunders Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

A celebration of her life will be at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include her children, Elijah Godette, Dan'ia Godette and Anniyah Godette all of Midway Park; mother, Catherina Dorsey of Midway Park; and brothers, Michael S. Mendes of Midway Park and Derrick Mendes of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019
