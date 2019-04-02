Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chuck Gayhart. View Sign



He was born November 14, 1934, in Hornell, NY.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Golden and Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Church Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Chuck faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After serving his country, he served the citizens of Onslow County delivering mail for the USPS. He also built Sportsman Lodge and owned and operated Onslow Security and Detective Agency. He thoroughly enjoyed Duke basketball but his greatest love was worshiping his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by wife, Pamela Phillips Gayhart of the home; daughters, Debra Gayhart of Newport and Melinda Harris of Hampstead; sons, Michael Gayhart and Chester Gayhart, both of Jacksonville; stepsons, Raymond Jacobs and Anthony Jacobs, both of Richlands, and Jason Jacobs of Jacksonville; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, William; and a sister, Mary.

Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Old Hammock Rd

Swansboro , NC 28584

