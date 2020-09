Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT -- Chuck Ruffner, 55, of Hubert, died Sept. 3, 2020.

Survivors include: his wife, Jennifer Ruffner of Hubert; sons, Cody Ruffner, Conner Ruffner and Cole Ruffner all of Hubert; mother, Kay Ruffner of Front Royal, Virginia; and brothers, Brian Ruffner and Jody Ruffner, both of Front Royal, Virginia.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, at Kahlert Funerals in Maysville.



