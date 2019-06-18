BEULAVILLE - Cindy Ann Thompson, 36, of Beulaville died June 14, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday at Thompson family cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, John Adam Walston; parents, Marty and Brenda Thompson; daughters, AnnJelica McElroy, Trinity Quick, Harmony Quick, all of Beulaville; sisters, Carrie Thompson of Ohio, Brenda L. Thompson; and brother, Marty R. Thompson, both of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 18 to June 19, 2019