Clara Sholar
HOLLY RIDGE - Clara Helen Rogers "Boo Boo" Sholar, 77, of Holly Ridge, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead with Pastor Tony Kopanski officiating.
Mrs. Sholar was born February 9, 1943, in Delway, NC; to the late Henry and Henrietta Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winifred "Chuck" Sholar; brothers, Frankie Rogers, Leonard Calvin "Bo" Rogers, Craven Carr "Luke" Rogers, George "Short" Rogers Sr. and Elwin Bernard "Joe" Rogers; and sisters; Shirley Balkcum, Catherine Lee and Grace Rexie Rogers.
She is survived by a sister, Nettie "Jitterbug" Rogers of Jacksonville, NC; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday morning prior to the service, at the cemetery.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
