MAYSVILLE - Clarence Derwood Bennett, 83, of Maysville, died June 3, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bennett family cemetery, Maysville.
Survivors include wife, Mary A. Bennett; son, Junior Bennett; daughters, Cindy Bennett, Sue Jenkins, all of Maysville.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bennett family cemetery, Maysville.
Survivors include wife, Mary A. Bennett; son, Junior Bennett; daughters, Cindy Bennett, Sue Jenkins, all of Maysville.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.