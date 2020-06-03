Or Copy this URL to Share

MAYSVILLE - Clarence Derwood Bennett, 83, of Maysville, died June 3, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bennett family cemetery, Maysville.

Survivors include wife, Mary A. Bennett; son, Junior Bennett; daughters, Cindy Bennett, Sue Jenkins, all of Maysville.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.



