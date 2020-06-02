Or Copy this URL to Share

Clarence Henderson, 92, of Jacksonville died May 31, 2020.

Services will be private.

Survivors include wife, Mary Henderson; children, Rose M. Adams, Jackie Cummings, Seretha Freeman-Henderson, Sharon C. Spencer, Clarence Yvonne Lewis, all of Jacksonville, Samuel W. Henderson of Chester, Virginia, Wilma J. Liles of Fayetteville, Cyrus Russell Henderson of Georgia, Syna Barber of Greensboro, Faustina F. Dixon of Winterville, Shirley Palmer of Greensboro, Shelby Henderson of Burlington; sisters, Sarah M. Blake of Jacksonville, Willa Owens of Waterbury, Connecticut, Nellie M. Owens of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.



