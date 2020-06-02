Clarence Henderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Henderson, 92, of Jacksonville died May 31, 2020.
Services will be private.
Survivors include wife, Mary Henderson; children, Rose M. Adams, Jackie Cummings, Seretha Freeman-Henderson, Sharon C. Spencer, Clarence Yvonne Lewis, all of Jacksonville, Samuel W. Henderson of Chester, Virginia, Wilma J. Liles of Fayetteville, Cyrus Russell Henderson of Georgia, Syna Barber of Greensboro, Faustina F. Dixon of Winterville, Shirley Palmer of Greensboro, Shelby Henderson of Burlington; sisters, Sarah M. Blake of Jacksonville, Willa Owens of Waterbury, Connecticut, Nellie M. Owens of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved