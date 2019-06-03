MAGNOLIA - Clarence Earl Moore Sr., 88, of Magnolia died May 30, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Kenansville with interment following at Moore family cemetery, Magnolia.
Survivors include sons, Walter Moore of Columbia, South Carolina, Clarence Moore Jr.; and daughters, Clarice Moore, both of Magnolia, Joyce Frederick of Kenansville.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 3 to June 4, 2019