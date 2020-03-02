MAYSVILLE - Claude Bryan Henderson Sr., 77, of Maysville died Feb. 29, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Memorial Baptist Church, Maysville with interment following at Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern.
Survivors include wife, Casey Henderson of the home; son, Claude Bryan Henderson Jr. of Maysville; and daughter, Myra Jo Mash of Maple Hill.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at 1739 White Oak River Road, Maysville.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020