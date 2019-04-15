Claude Allen Parker, 72, of Jacksonville died April 12, 2019, at Life Care Hospital.
Memorial will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Bible Church Ministries, Richlands.
Survivors include wife, Ina Whaley Parker; two sons, Richard Allen Parker of Hope Mills, Shawn Paul Parker of Norfolk, Virginia; and sisters, Kristie P. Smith of Wayne, Oklahoma. Betty P. Quintinilla of Texas; brother, Leamon Parker of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6 p.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019