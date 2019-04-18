Jacksonville, NC – Claude Allen Parker, 72, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Life Care Hospital in Rocky Mount. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, April 22nd, 6:00pm at Bible Church Ministries, 266 Bannermans Mill Road, Richlands.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude Parker.
Survivors include his wife, Ina Whaley Parker; two sons, Richard Allen Parker of Hope Mills and Shawn Paul Parker of Norfolk, VA; a daughter Kristie P. Smith of Wayne, OK and a sister Betty P. Quintinilla; brother, Leamon Parker of Jacksonville and 10 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019