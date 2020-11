Or Copy this URL to Share

WALLACE - Claudie Odell Farrior Jr., 73, of Wallace died Nov. 2, 2020, at Duke University Hospital.

Funeral will be held at noon on Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at the funeral home cemetery, Magnolia.

Survivors include wife, Rita Ann Newkirk Farrior; son, Sebastian Brice of Chapel Hill; daughters, Tasha Foy of Pittsboro, Carlla Farrior Degraffenreid of Greensboro, Junaela Dixon of Wallace.



