SWANSBORO - Clayton Earl Pittman Jr., 69, of Swansboro died July 19, 2020, at his home.
Memorial will be held at a later date.
Survivors include wife, Cindy Pittman of the home; daughters, Anique Rashell Pittman, Lacy Gail Pittman Salter, both of Beaufort; sons, Michael Cameron Pittman, Zachary Tyler Pittman, both of Swansboro; sisters, Barbara Ann Pittman Nichols of Morehead City, Joann Pittman Smith of Stella, Libby Pittman Noel of Swansboro; and brother, Mark Pittman of Stella.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.