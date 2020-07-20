1/
Clayton Pittman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clayton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWANSBORO - Clayton Earl Pittman Jr., 69, of Swansboro died July 19, 2020, at his home.
Memorial will be held at a later date.
Survivors include wife, Cindy Pittman of the home; daughters, Anique Rashell Pittman, Lacy Gail Pittman Salter, both of Beaufort; sons, Michael Cameron Pittman, Zachary Tyler Pittman, both of Swansboro; sisters, Barbara Ann Pittman Nichols of Morehead City, Joann Pittman Smith of Stella, Libby Pittman Noel of Swansboro; and brother, Mark Pittman of Stella.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved