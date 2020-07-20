Or Copy this URL to Share

SWANSBORO - Clayton Earl Pittman Jr., 69, of Swansboro died July 19, 2020, at his home.

Memorial will be held at a later date.

Survivors include wife, Cindy Pittman of the home; daughters, Anique Rashell Pittman, Lacy Gail Pittman Salter, both of Beaufort; sons, Michael Cameron Pittman, Zachary Tyler Pittman, both of Swansboro; sisters, Barbara Ann Pittman Nichols of Morehead City, Joann Pittman Smith of Stella, Libby Pittman Noel of Swansboro; and brother, Mark Pittman of Stella.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home.





