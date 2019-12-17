Mr. Cleo Elton Jones, 87, of Galax, VA passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville, VA.
He was born August 23, 1932, in Cary, NC to the late James Elton and Katie Mae Jones. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, John Francis Jones. Mr. Jones retired from Onslow County Public Schools and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Leah Walker Jones of the home; children, Roxanne Leigh Johnson and husband, Michael of Galax, VA, Russell Elton Jones and wife, Brenda and Matthew James Jones and wife, Maureen, all of Jacksonville, NC; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Marie Jeffers and husband, Paul, James Gordon Jones and wife, Marilyn, all of Richlands, NC, Mary Anne Walker and husband, Robert of Cloverdale, IN; sister in law, Shirley Jones of Trumann, AR.
No services will be held at this time.
Online condolences can be made at Highcountryservice.com.
The care of Mr. Jones has been entrusted to High Country Services.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019