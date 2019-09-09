Clevon Baysinger, 97, of Jacksonville died Sept. 6, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Northwoods United Methodist Church with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Linda Baysinger of the home; daughters, Stacy Baysinger of Jacksonville, Sara Baysinger; and son, Frank Baysinger, both of St. Louis, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019