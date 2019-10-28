Clifton Leroy Lanier, 86, of Jacksonville died Oct. 27, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include wife, Shirley Lewis Lanier of the home; daughters, Teresa Wait of North Topsail Beach, Maria Dunkley of Newton Grove; son, Tracy Lanier of Jacksonville; and brother, Rufus Lanier of Delaware.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
