Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C.M. "Marty" Goldman. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 2685 Henderson Dr Jacksonville , NC 28546 (910)-347-2595 Visitation 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM Johnson Funeral Home 2685 Henderson Dr Jacksonville , NC 28546 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



HMCM (AW/SW) C. M. "Marty" Goldman, USN Retired

January 20, 1945-October 16, 2019



A man who loved and lived for his family; a man who served his country with honor; a man who served his community with passion and total commitment; a man who shared his stories and wisdom; a man who gave everything he was to everyone around him – This is the man we honor today, Marty Goldman.



Marty was born in Walterboro, South Carolina to Morton and Miriam Caldwell Goldman. A move to North Dakota helped shape his future because it was there that a Navy recruiter captured Marty's attention with a promise to start his career in sunny and warm San Diego. So Marty joined the United States Navy on February 3, 1964. Following boot camp, he attended Hospital Corps School, then on to Field Medical Service School at Camp Pendleton before joining 2nd Battalion 4th Marine Brigade and completing two tours in Vietnam. After 28 ½ years of dedicated service, Marty retired as a Command Master Chief of the Naval Hospital aboard MCB Camp Lejeune in 1992.



Marty traveled the world both as a military dependent and as active duty military. Some of his favorite duty stations were Naval Hospital Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico where he met his wife Brenda; USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69); and Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune. It was in Jacksonville, NC that Marty and Brenda chose to make their permanent home upon his retirement, and Marty immediately transitioned from serving his country to serving our community.



Marty was quick to devote his time and resources to a good cause. His long list of community involvement included the Military Order of World Wars General Westmoreland-Charleston SC Chapter (Hereditary Member); the City of Jacksonville Board of Adjustment; the National Association of Credit Union Chairman (Chairman); the Onslow County Hospital Authority Board; Jacksonville/Onslow Chamber of Commerce (prior Vice President); Fleet Reserve Association Branch 208; New River Rotary/Military Affairs Committee; Sturgeon City Education Center Board; Onslow Memorial Hospital Foundation (prior Chairman); Local Precinct Worker; and Marine Federal Credit Union Board of Directors (Chairman). In 2007, Marty's dedication to the credit union movement was recognized with the honor of North Carolina Credit Union League Volunteer of the Year. Marty was a born leader; he loved to share wisdom and guidance, and he expected nothing short of excellence from those with whom he worked.



But, he definitely wasn't all work and no play. Those who knew him can attest that Marty enjoyed Blackjack and a glass of Jack, or taking a tour at his favorite haunt, Old Chicago. He loved traveling with his beloved wife, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. And, he loved his Marine Federal Credit Union family, who he faithfully served since 1992.



Marty is survived by his soulmate, Brenda Pepper Goldman, children, Bryan Goldman and Amanda d'Adesky, son-in-law John d'Adesky, and grandchildren Dresden and Penny.



Marty Goldman was a generous man – generous with his love, time, talent, and treasure, and he will be greatly missed not only by his family, but also by his community. We are blessed to have had him in our lives and will cherish his memory.



There will be a public visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:30 am until 1:00 pm at Johnson Funeral Home with a graveside service at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in Marty's name be made to the and the C.M. and Brenda Goldman Scholarship at CCCC.



