Colie Sherwood Doss, 82, of Jacksonville died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Doss was born in Cheatham County, TN, Feb. 18, 1937; to the late Melville and Opal Binkley Doss and was preceded in death by his brother, Farris Wayne Doss. He was a veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Blue Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Terry Hinson and David Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville.
Surviving, Wife, Nancy Adams Doss of the home; children, Thomas Flynn Doss (Sharon) and Loretta Schippert (Allen) of Jacksonville; three sisters, Francis Ann Bennett of Greenbrier, TN, Velma Sue Anderson of Hendersonville, TN, Faye Opal Tines of Memphis, TN; and two grandchildren, Allen Glenn Schippert and Kayla Renee Schippert.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Donations may be made to, St Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Blue Creek Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 4 to June 5, 2019