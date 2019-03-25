PINK HILL - Colletta Roberson Kennedy, 75, of Pink Hill died March 24, 2019, at Wayne UNC Healthcare.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday with visitation to follow at Grace Covenant Church, Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Ranson "Sonny" Kennedy of Pink Hill; sons, Brad Kennedy of Deep Run, Brian Kennedy; and daughter, Lisa K. Houston, both of Pink Hill.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019