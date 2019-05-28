Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colton Degen. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Send Flowers Obituary

Hubert - Colton Michael Degen, the sweet and smiley one-year old son of Justin and Ashley Degen passed away at Onslow Memorial Hospital on Saturday, May 25, 2019 with his family by his side. He would have turned two years old this August.

A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro with Rev. Ron Gurganus officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and then one hour prior to the service on Friday. There will be another memorial service at Deep Run Mennonite Church West in Perkasie, PA, Saturday, June 8, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. with the service following at 3 p.m. with Rev. Rodger Schmell officiating. The family request that attendees wear colorful clothing to the services to celebrate the light that Colton brought to every room he entered.

Colton was a warrior from the beginning. He was born prematurely, but had a great desire to live and be here with his earthly parents and siblings. He overcame many obstacles in his short life, all with a smile on his face. His big smile could always light up a room and bring joy to all who were around him.

He is survived by his parents, Justin and Ashley (Schilling) Degen; sister, Leah Degen; brother, Jase Degen, all of the home; maternal grandparents, Michael and Carol Schilling of Quakertown, PA; paternal grandparents, Stephen and Patricia Degen of Perkasie, PA; and several great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

Memorial donations in loving memory of Colton can be made to the SECU Family House at New Hanover Regional Medical Center at 1523 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.

Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

