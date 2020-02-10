Connie L. Bautista, 77, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Liberty Commons.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with the Rev. Rick Moser officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Connie owned and operated Guys & Dolls Hairstyling for over 25 years.
Survivors include her husband, Jaime Bautista Sr. of the home; son, Jaime Bautista Jr. of Harker Heights, TX; daughters, Brenda Corbin of Wilson and Connie "Lani" Bautista of Jacksonville; sister, Martha C. Higgs of Jacksonville; brother, William Ed Waldron of Leicester, NC; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth Herring, Derek Corbin, Kaylynn Johnson, Jaime Bautista III, Justin Bautista, Lydia Bayes, Ellie Bayes, Donnovan "D" Bautista, Gianna "GiGi" Bautista-Agans and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m., prior to the service on Wednesday.
The family requests that because the service will be a celebration of Connie's life, that you wear Hawaiian, cheerful, colorful attire; nothing dark please. Flowers are welcomed but donations may be made in her memory to the Lewy Bodies Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020