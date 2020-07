Or Copy this URL to Share

SNEADS FERRY - Connie J. Fusco, 88, of Sneads Ferry, died July 24, 2020, at her home.

Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Salem Baptist Church.

Survivors include husband, Ted Fusco of the home; and brother, Donald Chamberlin of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.



