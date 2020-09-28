Connie King

Or Copy this URL to Share

PELETIER - Connie Thompson Smith King, 55, died Sept. 25, 2020, at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Praise International Church, Havelock with burial at Bell family cemetery.

Survivors include husband, James Michael King; son, Cameron Thompson of Newport; sisters, Gloria Hamman, Shirley Sterner, both of Peletier, Marie Carroway of Hubert, Jearl Lean McCabe of Sneads Ferry; and brother, Terry Thompson of Cedar Point.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store