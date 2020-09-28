1/
Connie King
PELETIER - Connie Thompson Smith King, 55, died Sept. 25, 2020, at her home.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Praise International Church, Havelock with burial at Bell family cemetery.
Survivors include husband, James Michael King; son, Cameron Thompson of Newport; sisters, Gloria Hamman, Shirley Sterner, both of Peletier, Marie Carroway of Hubert, Jearl Lean McCabe of Sneads Ferry; and brother, Terry Thompson of Cedar Point.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.


