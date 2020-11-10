1/
Conrad Vierow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Conrad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSONVILLE - Conrad R. Vierow Jr., 76, died on November 6, 2020, in Goldsboro, NC.
Conrad served his country faithfully. He retired from the Marine Corps with over 26 years of service including time in the National Guard, Army and Army Reserve. He then worked another 20 years in civil service.
Conrad is survived by his wife, Ida Vierow; one daughter, Lee Ann Ko of Raleigh, two brothers and two sisters: Mary V. Lindahl, John E. Vierow, Robert K. Vierow of St Paul, MN, Kathleen E. Wilcox of Two Harbors, MN.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved