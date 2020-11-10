JACKSONVILLE - Conrad R. Vierow Jr., 76, died on November 6, 2020, in Goldsboro, NC.
Conrad served his country faithfully. He retired from the Marine Corps with over 26 years of service including time in the National Guard, Army and Army Reserve. He then worked another 20 years in civil service.
Conrad is survived by his wife, Ida Vierow; one daughter, Lee Ann Ko of Raleigh, two brothers and two sisters: Mary V. Lindahl, John E. Vierow, Robert K. Vierow of St Paul, MN, Kathleen E. Wilcox of Two Harbors, MN.
