Constance Martin, of Hampstead, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Stonebridge Assisted Living.
She was born in Baltimore, MD; to John and Marianna Zakrzewski on January 17, 1928.
Connie attended Catholic and public schools in Baltimore and after graduation from St. Patricks pursued a career in administration with Western Electric Company. She became a Navy Wife in 1949, and raised and educated her three children throughout the country and overseas with great pride and love.
She is survived by her loving husband and mate of 70 years, LCDR Melton L. Martin, USN (Ret.) of the home; a son, Michael L. Martin (Nancy) of the Hudson Valley, NY; two daughters, Bridgett A. Roos (Quentin) of Stafford, VA, and Mary E. Godowitch (James) of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren, Matthew and Jonathan Martin, Emily Roos, Kristen Roos Smith, Nicole Roos Frankel, Damien and Quentin Roos, Julie Constance Cisco, and four great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sea Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 27 to June 28, 2019