Corazon Reiling of Jacksonville died Aug. 16, 2019, at UNC Chapel Hill.
Memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Infant of Prague Catholic Church with graveside service following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Angeline Bradley, Imee Armero, both of Jacksonville; and sons, Jerrell Reiling of Greenville, Edward Reiling, Richard Reiling, both of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019