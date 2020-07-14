Cornelia Mae (Cooter) Hatcher Taylor born September 4, 1948, passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her loving husband and best friend of over 55 years on Friday, July 10, 2020.

She was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She was devoted to her family, loved her dog, Ziva, was a loving woman of faith, matriarch of her family, funny, often stubborn and outspoken, one of the many things that people who knew her best, loved her for the most.

Cooter is predeceased by her parents, Manley Hatcher Jr. and Nina Mae Ballard Hatcher. She is survived by her husband, Dennis C. Taylor of the home; sister, Tammy Adams of Grifton, NC; brothers, Michael Hatcher and wife, Joan, of Kinston, NC and Donnie Hatcher and wife, Rose, of Harkers Island, NC and Florida; brother-in-law, Bruce Wayne Taylor and wife, Cammie, of LaGrange, NC. Son, Dennis C. Taylor Jr. and wife, Kelli, of the home, daughter, Pamela T Wheeler and husband, Brian, of Kinston, NC. Grandchildren, Ericka T. McDougle and husband, Kirk, of Newport, NC, Lance Roberson of Wilmington, NC, Craven Taylor and wife, Amber, of Snow Hill, NC, Taylor R Buckingham and husband, Tim, of Kinston, NC, Ashlee B Guardiola and husband, Daniel, of Pink Hill, NC, Nina Byrd and Tyler Hamm of LaGrange, NC, Brian Wheeler Jr and Victoria of Pink Hill, NC, Kaitlyn Wheeler of Kinston, NC, Billy Bodette and wife, Cori, of Greenville, NC, Grace and Ellie Bodette of the home. Great-grandchildren, Zachary, Addison, Wyatt, Leyton, Paizlee, Tyden, Jaxson, Axel, Brilee, Aubrey, Macon, Abel, Maevrie and soon to arrive, Leo. Special nephews and nieces, Gary Adams, Manley Michael Hatcher, Jr., Melissa Nguyen, Brittany Adams and Alex Adams. Special loved ones Ursula Taylor Kelly and husband, Ron.

The family will receive visitors throughout the week at the home of Pamela and Brian Wheeler at 2149 US Hwy 70 E, Kinston, NC. An outdoor celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the home of Pamela and Brian Wheeler.

Arrangements by Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Kinston.

